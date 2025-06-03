Whipplewood Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 14,683.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 109,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 980,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,086,000 after acquiring an additional 54,926 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $66.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $20.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 72.86%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.