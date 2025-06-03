Kure Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 4.1% of Kure Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 2.6%

IAU opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.13. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $43.24 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.44.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

