Kure Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 205,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,052,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 9.1% of Kure Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kure Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.41. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.66 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.2046 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

