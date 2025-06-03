Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 98.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774,707 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 157,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after acquiring an additional 17,899 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 231,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,799,000 after acquiring an additional 23,453 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 34,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $97.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.54. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $80.60 and a twelve month high of $109.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.