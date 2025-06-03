EWG Elevate Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,935,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,772 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,732,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,447,000 after buying an additional 2,172,523 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $381,301,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,099,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,501,000 after buying an additional 1,327,323 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,599,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,728,000 after buying an additional 1,241,896 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDVY opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.1576 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

