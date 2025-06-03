iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,158,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 103,260.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter.

IWM opened at $205.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.65.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

