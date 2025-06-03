Whipplewood Advisors LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 57,165.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,726 shares during the period. TKO Group comprises about 1.4% of Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TKO Group by 559.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TKO Group by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 229.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan Kraft acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.69 per share, for a total transaction of $492,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,215. The trade was a 17.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sonya E. Medina bought 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.93 per share, with a total value of $33,302.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,860. This trade represents a 13.19% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 61.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TKO Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $159.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of -379.69 and a beta of 0.73. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.76 and a 1 year high of $179.09.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.26) EPS. TKO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.16%.

TKO Group Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.