20,450 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,450 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Owens Corning by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.80.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $132.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.42. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $214.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase 12,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.