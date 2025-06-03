Unigestion Holding SA Has $2.57 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAA. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $724,473.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,890,187.04. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total value of $28,865.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,552.20. This represents a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,313 shares of company stock worth $1,171,707. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of MAA stock opened at $155.58 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $173.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.96 and a 200-day moving average of $158.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

