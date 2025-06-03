Clarus Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,021 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACWI stock opened at $124.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.01. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $124.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

