CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 2,852 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.1067 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

