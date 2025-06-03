AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,990 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned about 0.28% of Essential Utilities worth $30,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,119,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,250,000 after purchasing an additional 199,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $783.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

