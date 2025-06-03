Viking Fund Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 414.9% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $158.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $164.75.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 48.96%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.39%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

