AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $19.33 Million Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lowered its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,733 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 17,048 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.16% of Performance Food Group worth $19,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,934 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 780 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of PFGC opened at $89.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.09 and a 200 day moving average of $83.60. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $61.60 and a twelve month high of $92.44.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 19,113 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $1,673,343.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,333,252.15. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 2,404 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,500. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,972 shares of company stock worth $5,964,073 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 target price on Performance Food Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.08.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

