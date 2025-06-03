AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.6% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,858,418,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after buying an additional 26,280,866 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AT&T by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4,986.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,913,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719,036 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $29.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $201.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

