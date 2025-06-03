Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181,577 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $21,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 33,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:WY opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.00%.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on WY shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

