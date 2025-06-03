Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,927 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 141,460 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 397,716 shares during the period. Finally, White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,074,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.