First Financial Corp IN Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,901,853,000. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,128,233,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 58,312.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,415,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,547,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,834,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,928.56. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $464.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $451.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.86. The company has a market cap of $218.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.11.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

