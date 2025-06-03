Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,645,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,868,000. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,128,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 789,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,129,000 after purchasing an additional 530,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,262,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,898,000 after purchasing an additional 518,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $128.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $149.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.22.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

