iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Acquired by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,176,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,861,000 after purchasing an additional 154,705 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.71. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.53 and a 1-year high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

