First Financial Corp IN Sells 122 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,892 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $216.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $234.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.09.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $137.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.56. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 120,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

