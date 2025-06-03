First Financial Corp IN Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 37.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.57.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $225.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.08. The company has a market cap of $144.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

