First Financial Corp IN Sells 84 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Chubb were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,350,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $2,442,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,753,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,853,000 after buying an additional 366,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,158,897,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,978.04. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,553 shares of company stock worth $40,387,620. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $299.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $251.42 and a 12 month high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.67%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

