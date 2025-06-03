Romano Brothers AND Company Has $1.69 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,650 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 25,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $3,208,000. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its position in 3M by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.46.

3M Stock Down 1.3%

3M stock opened at $146.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.92. The company has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $97.68 and a fifty-two week high of $156.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Insider Activity

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

