International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.2% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,236,176,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 29,564.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,940,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384,958 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,746,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,275,000 after buying an additional 1,704,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $263.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.64 and a 200-day moving average of $240.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $163.53 and a 12-month high of $269.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.06.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

