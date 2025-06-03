Bremer Bank National Association Purchases 239 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $88.04 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $266,741.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,750.12. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 9,559 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $783,838.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,205 shares of company stock worth $8,848,855. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

