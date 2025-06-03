Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Trading 22.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Free Report) traded up 22.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.69 ($0.02). 337,446 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,026,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.38 ($0.02).

Verici Dx Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £5.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

About Verici Dx

Verici Dx is a developer of a complementary suite of leading-edge tests forming a kidney transplant platform for personalised patient and organ response risk to assist clinicians in medical management for improved patient outcomes. The underlying technology is based upon artificial intelligence assisted transcriptomic analysis to provide RNA signatures focused upon the immune response and other biological pathway signals critical for transplant prognosis of risk of injury, rejection and graft failure from pre-transplant to late stage.

