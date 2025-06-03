SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,300 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 313,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.0 days.

SMC Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SMECF opened at $367.05 on Tuesday. SMC has a 52 week low of $287.25 and a 52 week high of $533.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.96.

Get SMC alerts:

About SMC

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.