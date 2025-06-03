Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,900 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 174,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 596,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 83,217 shares in the last quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley Direct Lending alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MSDL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:MSDL opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 54.89%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s payout ratio is 91.74%.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.