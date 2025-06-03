Contrasting Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) & U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) and U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.7% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.0% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Barnwell Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. U.S. Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Barnwell Industries pays out -1.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Energy pays out -12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. U.S. Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries -34.01% -48.90% -22.57% U.S. Energy -141.51% -71.83% -39.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barnwell Industries and U.S. Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Barnwell Industries and U.S. Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries $19.39 million 0.64 -$5.57 million ($0.62) -1.98 U.S. Energy $17.42 million 2.60 -$32.36 million ($0.70) -1.90

Barnwell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy. Barnwell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Barnwell Industries has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Barnwell Industries and U.S. Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 U.S. Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

U.S. Energy has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 163.16%. Given U.S. Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Energy is more favorable than Barnwell Industries.

Summary

U.S. Energy beats Barnwell Industries on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc. acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates threes water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; and drills water and water monitoring wells of varying depths. Further, it installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes trillium flow technologies. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

