Short Interest in Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL) Increases By 26.2%

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Hi International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Super Hi International in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Super Hi International in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Super Hi International in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Super Hi International Price Performance

Shares of HDL opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 32.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.44. Super Hi International has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

About Super Hi International

Super Hi International ( NASDAQ:HDL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $197.78 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Hi International will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

