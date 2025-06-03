Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) Short Interest Up 26.3% in May

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 816,600 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 646,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowhead Specialty

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Get Bowhead Specialty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Bowhead Specialty Price Performance

Shares of BOW opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. Bowhead Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average is $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 28.69.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.17 million. Analysts predict that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bowhead Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bowhead Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowhead Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.