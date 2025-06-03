Bremer Bank National Association Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM stock opened at $182.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.27. The stock has a market cap of $284.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.93 and a 1 year high of $182.83.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

In other news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $562,739.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,610.88. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

