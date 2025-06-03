Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stake Lifted by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 8.6% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned about 1.07% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $81,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 51,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 56,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $96.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day moving average is $95.98. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $102.23.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

