Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $443.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.