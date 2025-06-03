Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,457 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 93,547.1% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 31,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,806 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 89,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 28,407 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

QYLD opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $18.89. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

