Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,149,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,402,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 943,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,164,000 after purchasing an additional 76,633 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 931,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,991,000 after purchasing an additional 200,455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 823,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,519,000 after purchasing an additional 48,028 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 779,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,120,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $183.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.00. The company has a market capitalization of $108.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

