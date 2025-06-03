Elevation Wealth Partners LLC Sells 309 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 973 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 125.6% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 110,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total transaction of $16,978,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,438,000. This represents a 7.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $10,585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 832,700 shares of company stock worth $137,889,527 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.6%

ARES stock opened at $166.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $110.63 and a 1-year high of $200.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.30. The company has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $951.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.00 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 target price on Ares Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Management from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

