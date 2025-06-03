Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 435 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.71.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

