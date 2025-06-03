Elevation Wealth Partners LLC Invests $61,000 in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU)

Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 162,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 94,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 47,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,511 shares during the period.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSU opened at $65.63 on Tuesday. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $54.53 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $362.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average is $65.26.

About Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

