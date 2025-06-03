Elevation Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $61,238,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 914.9% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 115,628 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 27,590 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.73.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $737,387.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,317.98. This represents a 16.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.3%

Globe Life stock opened at $122.20 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.17). Globe Life had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Globe Life’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.