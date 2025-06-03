Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 1.0% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI stock opened at $161.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.25 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $237.00 price target on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.27.

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

