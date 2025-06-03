Elevation Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 8,211 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 108,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

