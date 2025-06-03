Baxter Bros Inc. Buys 10,146 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.4% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.46.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS opened at $128.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $90.94 and a 52 week high of $142.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 800 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $95,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,403.20. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,291,800. The trade was a 10.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,868 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,548 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

