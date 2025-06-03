Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,876,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031,143 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,381,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691,451 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Bank of America by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 37,819,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,658,000 after buying an additional 10,231,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bank of America by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,785,000 after buying an additional 9,980,859 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.51.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

