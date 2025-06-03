Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Welltower by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,666,000 after purchasing an additional 128,090 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,936,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,114,000 after purchasing an additional 285,015 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in Welltower by 23,204.3% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,900,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,891,847 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.25.

Welltower Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of WELL opened at $155.21 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $158.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.49, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 154.02%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

