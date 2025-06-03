Baxter Bros Inc. Acquires 602 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,728 shares in the company, valued at $68,998,174.72. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,553 shares of company stock valued at $40,387,620 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Chubb Stock Performance
NYSE:CB opened at $299.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $251.42 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The firm has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.45.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Chubb Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
