Baxter Bros Inc. Acquires 602 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,728 shares in the company, valued at $68,998,174.72. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,553 shares of company stock valued at $40,387,620 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $299.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $251.42 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The firm has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.45.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.