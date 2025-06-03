Baxter Bros Inc. Acquires 17,850 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,850 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,039,000. GEN Financial Management INC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,587,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 73,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $90.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.5232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

