Baxter Bros Inc. Lowers Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 643.8% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $41,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,963.62. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $117,891.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,741.28. This trade represents a 4.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $175,291. Corporate insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

TriNet Group Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE TNET opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.11. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.43 and a one year high of $116.26.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.32. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 200.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

