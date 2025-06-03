American National Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

American National Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,247,000 after purchasing an additional 52,776 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000. Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,255,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 420.4% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 66,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 53,419 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG opened at $180.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.56. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $225.63.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 40.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ferguson

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.